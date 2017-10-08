Facing South Florida: Massacre In Las Vegas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
The big story of the week was the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the worst mass shooting in the nation’s history.
Joining CBS4’s Jim DeFede to assess where we are is someone who has lived through this nightmare before – Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates, who was the police chief in Aurora, Colorado in 2012 when a gunman set off tear gas grenades and used multiple firearms to shoot into the audience gathered for the midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises. Twelve people were killed and 70 others were injured that night in Aurora.
Guest- Dan Oates, Miami Beach Police Chief