WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6pm

Comic Ralphie May Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 45

Filed Under: Comedy, Ralphie May

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Comedian Ralphie May passed away at age 45, a spokeswoman announced.

In a statement Friday, publicist Stacey Pokluda says May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month.

gettyimages 459326928 Comic Ralphie May Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 45

Ralphie May attends 2014 Billboard Touring Awards at The Edison Ballroom on November 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

His body was found Friday morning at a private residence in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the round-faced May was named casino comedian of the year at the Global Gaming Expo. He was booked through the rest of 2017 at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

May, a Tennessee native who was raised in Arkansas, parlayed a second-place finish on TV’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2003 into TV and club appearances. And to a comedian like May, even the prospect of his own death was a part of the humor.

His publicist said May’s survivors include his wife, Lahna Turner, and children April June and August James.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch