Car Into Pedestrians: London Police Say ‘Not Terrorist-Related’

LONDON (CBSMiami) — A car collided with nearly a dozen pedestrians outside London’s Natural History Museum on Saturday and authorities are saying it is not terrorism-related.
“11 people were found at the scene with varying injuries and nine of them have been taken to hospital, and this includes the man that was detained by police,” Metropolitan Police said. “Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
Witness Katie Craine said she was coming out of the museum when she saw a man in handcuffs pinned down by police near a damaged car. He was placed under arrest.
“He was laughing,” she said.
A local worker said he saw two cars collide, with two men exiting one car and removing a man from the other car before pushing him on the ground.
“So when I heard the crash, I saw people running,” said Enamul Hoque. “So I see… and I saw only the car. It was not so bad, and then, yeah, it was a bit panicky. But I think it’s okay.”
British media reported a car had mounted the sidewalk outside the tourist attraction.
