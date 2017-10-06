Zoo Miami Opens This Weekend For First Time Since Irma

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of South Florida’s most popular tourist attractions, Zoo Miami, will re-open to the public this weekend after being closed for more than a month due to Hurricane Irma.
The zoo will open Saturday, October 14, 2017 with normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The zoo is also offering visitors a discount during its Welcome Back Weekend. It’ll be 50-percent off general admission for everyone on October 14 & 15. Plus, the first 1,000 visitors on each day will receive a free pair of Zoo Miami branded sunglasses.
Zoo Miami closed on September 7th in preparation for Hurricane Irma. In the storm’s aftermath, staff members and volunteers have been working tirelessly to clean up and prepare for the re-opening.
Fortunately, most of the damage was limited to fallen trees, landscaping and fencing. There was no serious damage to the zoo’s infrastructure. The majority of the animals rode out the storm with no issues, except for several birds and fish that died due to stress.
“We greatly look forward to opening Zoo Miami again. I’m thankful for the staff and volunteers that have worked hard to clean up our Zoo. We are grateful that the damage wasn’t worse and are ecstatic to be opening our gates to welcome our visitors back!” said Carol Kruse, Zoo Miami Director.