WATCH LIVE | Police Chase Ends In Allapatah Boay Yard - Search For Driver

Police Chase Ends In Allapatah Boat Yard

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wild police chase through the streets of Miami and northwest Miami-Dade ended in a boat yard in Allapatah.

Police have not said what led to the chase which began around 7 a.m. near Miami International Airport.

The man, who police believe was armed, drove erratically through flooded streets. At one point he got on the Palmetto Expressway and then the Gratigny Parkway.

At one point he switched vehicles when he carjacked another driver at gunpoint.

It came to an end under the bridge at NW North River Drive and NW 27th Avenue.

Police have now set up a perimeter as they search for the driver. He may have jumped into the water to elude the authorities.

