ON THE RADAR 6 – If You Can Play, You Will Be Noticed

You can tell that this has been a strange season – when some teams are close to being out of the playoff race – and it’s only the first week of October.

With the new point system in place this year, and an early projection of what teams are looking good for a playoff spot, there are others who are not so fortunate. Those are the football players who have to work extra for college exposure.

One of the biggest questions that is asked in recruiting – by parents and athletes – has to do with playing for a program that is not in the playoffs and not in the spotlight. This is not new, and to tell you the truth, there is never any guarantee.

Those who have been around recruiting for any length of time will tell you that if you can play, they will find you. There are too many events to take part in that provide exposure, so with that in mind, the only thing that will get you noticed is to perform, and so far, we have had plenty of athletes step up their game.

As we head toward another weekend of action, there will be plenty of prospect who are jumping On The Radar. Today, we have six more for you from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Check these quality football players out:

2018 – Sherron Chester, DE/DT, 6-1, 233, Miami Carol City. Here is one of those quality football players who was not hyped or talked a lot about before the season began, but as this year continues to unfold, this is certainly a prospect that many are watching on a team that has worked extremely hard to defend its 6A state title. He is a versatile line prospect.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6339403/sherron-chester

2019 – Devon Corker, LB/FS, 5-11, 185, Fort Lauderdale Dillard. One of the very gifted underclass prospect in Broward County who has looked good in the spring and summer, and as this crazy season moves along, the coaches have been pleased with his progress as a hard hitting safety, who does play like a linebacker. This is certainly a college prospect who just needs to get his reps and learn more about the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9405558/devon-corker

2018 – Marquis Edwards, DB, 6-0, 180, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy. Yet another impressive football player who we got out last year, and have followed his progress in the spring and summer. This is someone who has worked very hard in the offseason. He got bigger and stronger and much wiser as a football player. Is having a solid start to the season – with his best football still ahead.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6164219/marquis-edwards

2018 – Jonathan Lorza, DE/OG, 6-3, 280, Homestead Somerset Academy. Sometimes change is good. Here is a talented football player we have watched the past two seasons, and as he made his move down south this season, there were, and still are, a lot of expectations out of this gifted football talent. He learns things fast, and his coaches are excited about his future at the next level. Solid line prospect.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4489712/jonathan-lorza

2018 – Nick Louis, DB, 6-2, 175, North Miami. One of the under-the-radar football players in South Florida this season, here is a gifted talent who runs well, has very good size and plays with a passion for the game. Is the kind of athlete who will give college coaches several options. He is fluid enough to play the corner position – while also being able to be that physical, rangy safety who makes plays. Has a chance the rest of the season to lineup against some quality opponents.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7825926/nick-louis

2018 – Daryl Powell, WR, 6-4, 190, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely. The beat goes on with so much talent in South Florida that seniors like this aren’t being noticed by colleges until late in the recruiting game. This is indeed a big time talent who has everything you are looking for in the position – and he continues to get better and better all the time. Good coaching has also helped to elevate his status.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/9287434/darryl-powell

