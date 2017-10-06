Netflix Raising Prices On Most Popular Plans

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you like to stream your favorite shows on Netflix you’re about to start paying more for it.
The company is raising the price on its most popular streaming plan by 10 percent. Netflix will now charge $11 per month instead of $10 for a plan that includes HD and allows people to simultaneously watch programs on two different internet-connected devices.
Those who have plans which include ultra-high definition, or 4K, video, will see their monthly bill go up 17 percent, or from their currently $12 bucks a month to $14.
The changes affect most of Netflix’s 53 million U.S. subscribers.
The basic plan – one screen at a time without high-definition – will remain at $8 a month.
Email notifications about the new prices will be sent out in mid-October. Subscribers will be given 30 days to accept the higher rates, switch to a cheaper plan or cancel the service.
At $99 per year, or about $8.25 per month, Amazon offers a lower price than Netflix’s for a streaming service while Hulu’s monthly fee ranges from $8 for a plan with commercials to and $11 commercial-free plan.