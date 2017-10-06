Miami-Dade Parks Issues Safety Alerts To Beachgoers & Boaters

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade Parks Department has issued several safety alerts to beachgoers and boaters at Crandon and Matheson Hammock Parks and Marinas.
The department is still trying to clean up large amounts of seaweed and debris at coastal parks that was swept in by Hurricane Irma. Their efforts have also been delayed by heavy rain which may continue throughout the Columbus Day holiday weekend.
Making things even worse, the higher than normal tides, also known as King Tides, have caused coastal flooding and brought in more debris.
Due to these reasons, the Parks Department wants anyone who is planning to go to Crandon and Matheson Hammock Parks’ beaches and marinas to be aware of the following safety alerts.
Crandon Park:
- A “No-Swimming” Advisory for the entire beach, issued by the Florida Department of Health, until further notice. For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website: http://www.flhealth.gov
- North Beach, Lots 1 & 2 closed, throughout the weekend. This portion of beach has experienced a high accumulation of storm debris on the sand and inside of the seaweed, making it hazardous for anyone walking on that section of beach, especially barefoot.
Matheson Hammock Park:
- Atoll Pool will remain closed, throughout the weekend.
Marine Safety Bulletin and Information:
- Boater “Slow Speed Zone” Bulletin: Due to the combination of King Tides and the busy holiday boating weekend, the US Coast Guard has established a Regulated Navigation Area (RNA) “slow speed zone” in Biscayne Bay starting at noon on Saturday, October 7, until 2 a.m. on Monday, October 9. During this time period, all vessels are required to maintain a maximum speed of no greater than 15 knots. In addition, all existing “slow speed” or “no wake” areas remain in effect.
- Sign up for Miami-Dade Marina SMS Alerts! If you boat and you want to keep your trip safe, fun and hassle-free, you can plan ahead with key information available to you via “Miami-Dade Marina SMS Alerts.” The application provides instant alerts to hazardous weather conditions, as well as boat ramp closures and re-openings, via text alerts to your email or mobile phone. Visit the Miami-Dade Parks Marinas web page to sign up!