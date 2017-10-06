Investigators Struggle For Answers In Las Vegas Shooting Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Investigators have rundown more than one thousand leads trying to determine what motivated a wealthy retiree to murder 58 concert-goers and wound hundreds more in Las Vegas Sunday night.

“We will not stop – until we have the truth,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse.

The truth is elusive in this case. Stephen Paddock, 64, didn’t leave a manifesto.

The high-stakes gambler was not down on his luck and investigators say finances were not a motivation in the attack.

Sources tell CBS News Paddock’s arsenal of weapons was worth more than $50,000.

“These kinds of individuals don’t do things randomly, and so this is a deliberate attack, a deliberate target, an intended outcome,” said former FBI Agent Erroll Southers.

Investigators say Paddock’s girlfriend – Marilou Danley – continues to cooperate with the FBI.

Police are looking for anyone with information that might help the case.

“I am 100% confident that there was not a second shooter but I cannot give you the same level of confidence that nobody knew about this,” said Undersheriff Kevin McMahill with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

While investigators are unraveling the mystery, the public is trying to heal.

“It’s just awful what happened to these people. This country. We just gotta come together and find some peace,” said Mary Schneider who is visiting from New Jersey.