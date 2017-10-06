In The Recruiting Huddle: Kamryn Giles – American Heritage

By Larry Blustein
American Heritage, Kamryn Giles, Larry Blustein

PLAYER: Kamryn Giles

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: From the first time we had the pleasure of watching this gifted athlete, there was simply no denying that he had the potential to be one of the best defensive players around. What he brought with him when he came from Monsignor Pace this season is a someone who loves this game and plays it at the highest level. As good as many felt he was, this is football player who has more than exceeded expectations, with a talent level that has college coaches watching his progress. A gifted playmaker who can lineup at safety and punish offensive players as well as showcase his cover skills. We have talked about him in the past, but now he is truly making a difference on a tremendous team.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645918/kamryn-giles

