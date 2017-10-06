Florida Panthers “Unite For Florida” To Honor First Responders

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – During their home opener on Saturday at the BB&T Center, the Florida Panthers will “Unite For Florida” to honor first responders and hurricane heroes.
From FloridaPanthers.com:
The Panthers will host several different organizations who played a pivotal role in the Florida community during Hurricane Irma prior to the Panthers vs. Lightning matchup at 7 p.m. The team will welcome more than 1,000 local hurricane heroes from groups such as: Broward Emergency Operations Center, Red Cross, FEMA, Feeding South Florida, and first responders from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.
“Our commitment to South Florida guides every decision that our organization makes. From ownership to staff and partners, we were proud to work closely with heroes and first responders in the days following Irma’s landfall,” said President & CEO Matthew Caldwell. “We’re honored for these heroes to join us at BB&T Center for our home opener.”
Everyday heroes such as Sister Margaret Ann will be in attendance and honored for their work during Hurricane Irma. She is the principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School and was seen using a chainsaw to remove a tree that had fallen during the hurricane that was blocking a lane. A special guest will drop the puck prior to the start of the 7 p.m. match up.
The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, October 8th from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Faceoff is set for 7:00 PM.
Fans can donate to Hurricane Irma relief here.