Florida Panthers “Unite For Florida” To Honor First Responders

“Our commitment to South Florida guides every decision that our organization makes. From ownership to staff and partners, we were proud to work closely with heroes and first responders in the days following Irma’s landfall,” said President & CEO Matthew Caldwell. “We’re honored for these heroes to join us at BB&T Center for our home opener.”

Everyday heroes such as Sister Margaret Ann will be in attendance and honored for their work during Hurricane Irma. She is the principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School and was seen using a chainsaw to remove a tree that had fallen during the hurricane that was blocking a lane. A special guest will drop the puck prior to the start of the 7 p.m. match up.