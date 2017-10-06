The Estefan Story, ON YOUR FEET, Opens At Miami’s Arsht Center

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rhythm is gonna get you this weekend as the musical about the rise of South Florida superstar Gloria Estefan officially opens in her hometown of Miami.

On Your Feet!: The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical will run Oct. 5-15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Cuban-American Broadway actor Christie Prades plays seven-time GRAMMY winner Gloria Estefan. Her husband Emilio, who has won 19 GRAMMYs, is portrayed by stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez.

On Your Feet! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans’ journey to superstardom, set to chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You”, “Conga”, “1-2-3”, “Get On Your Feet”, “Mi Tierra”, “Don’t Want To Lose You Now”, and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily.

Tickets to On Your Feet! are available through the Arsht Center Box Office in person at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Showtimes are 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays – Saturdays and 7:00 p.m. Sundays, with matinees at 2:00 p.m. Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. Sundays. Tickets costs $29 – $200.

The engagement runs through October 15 and then will travel to 60 additional cities across the country including Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Denver.

