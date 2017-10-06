Private Citizens Say They Have Health Symptoms After Visiting Cuba

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HAVANA, CUBA (CBSMiami) — Private citizens are complaining they experienced symptoms similar to those suffered by U.S. diplomats targeted in sonic attacks in Havana, Cuba.

According to CBS News, at least 22 U.S. diplomats experienced symptoms in their homes and hotels prompting the State Department to issue a travel warning.

“Since we issued the September 29 Travel Warning, we have received a handful of reports from U.S. citizens who say they experienced similar symptoms following stays in Cuba,” a State Department official told CBS News.

Despite that, the department says they have no way of verifying whether they were harmed by the same attacks that targeted diplomats.

Nearly a year after the attacks, U.S. investigators, from several agencies including the FBI and CIA, are still not any closer to finding the source or methods, according to officials close to the investigation.

Investigators are trying to find out whether the attacks were caused by something more than a sonic device since some U.S. officials said they heard loud, bizarre and unexplained noises in homes and hotels.

Medical records show some Americans suffered mild traumatic brain injuries, cognitive issues and hearing loss among other health issues.

Of the victims, some were connected to the U.S. intelligence community, sources told CBS News.

Due to the attacks, the U.S. ordered most of its personnel in Cuba to leave the island and expelled a proportional number from its embassy in Washington, D.C.

The embassy in Havana will now only provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in the island nation. Those who need assistance should call the Embassy by at +(53)(7) 839-4100 or the Department of State at 1-202-501-4444. U.S. citizens are asked to not go to the embassy.