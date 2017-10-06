Crosses Line Vegas Strip In Memory Of Massacre Victims

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) — Victims are being remembered in Las Vegas as authorities continue to investigate why a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival last weekend.

Fifty eight white crosses now line the Las Vegas Strip, a tribute to all the concert goers killed by Stephen Paddock. The crosses will remain in place for 40 days.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led the 64-year-old to open fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Paddock’s longtime girlfriend Marilou Danley told the FBI that she was concerned about his mental stability.

Some security analysts believe she knows more than she is revealing.

“She is giving little pieces of information at a time. She is really afraid to tell the truth and not being forthright because she is afraid she will get into trouble,” said CBS News law enforcement analyst Paul Viollis.

Officials say he had may have had his eye on other outdoor events with large crowds. They say he booked, but never checked into, a hotel room in Chicago overlooking the Lollapalooza music festival. Same goes for rooms overlooking another festival in Las Vegas and around Boston’s Fenway Park.

“Until they actually completely complete this investigation we’re not going to know what was on his mind,” said Randy Sutton, a retired veteran of the Las Vegas police department.

The massacre in Las Vegas has some Republicans on Capitol Hill open to banning the piece of equipment Paddock used to make his semi-automatic gun fire like a fully automatic.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has already introduced legislation that would ban the import and sale of bump-stocks. House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks Congress should consider the idea.

“Automatic weapons have been outlawed for many many years, this seems to be a way of going around that,” he said.

On Thursday the NRA also signaled its support.

President Trump, when asked his opinion on banning bump stocks, told reporters “We’ll be looking into that over the next short period of time.”