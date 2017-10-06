WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 7pm

Car Slams Into Child Heading To School, Drags Him

By Carey Codd
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A 9-year-old boy, riding his bike to school, got pinned under a vehicle and dragged.

Thankfully, that boy is alive but has some serious injuries.

Davie Police released video of what they say is a driver hitting a child on a bike and dragging him, (Source: Davie Police)

CBS4’s Carey Codd spoke to his mother about the incident she hopes others will learn from.

Davie Police released surveillance video showing the incident.

Officers say a witness told them the driver was on her cellphone and when she made a right turn, out of a parking lot, she ran over Ming Lin and his bicycle and dragged him several hundred feet.

The child suffered injuries to his shoulder, leg, teeth and wrist.

Police say he was trapped under the car and had to be removed.

His mom showed Codd his torn up shirt and book bag. She wishes the driver had apologized to her and her son.

“People do like that…hit my son, no come and say sorry You think the driver should have come and said she was sorry,” said his mother Bilin Lin.

Davie Police say the driver of the car did remain on scene.

Charges against the driver are pending.

