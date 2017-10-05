Week 6 Games Will Feature Some Marquee Matchups

As we already know – from Monday and Tuesday makeup games – this has certainly not been an ordinary season – by any stretch of the imagination.

Asking football players to lineup as many as three times in nine days is the only way we are getting back on track from Hurricane Irma.

With a few fields closed due to damage from the storm, we are now finding Miami-Dade schools playing a lot of doubleheaders – and the norm – is certainly not the norm.

But as we look in different areas of this country – and of course – Puerto Rico – we are quickly reminded that it could have been worse. A lot worse.

What has happened in the past month is that we have all gone through a lot together. Even without massive damage, the power outages and other storm-related problems have stretched all of us to the mix. Lack of air conditioning, cold water and a hot meal will do that to you.

No matter where you go in South Florida, everyone has talked about the return of high school football – and with so many games going on – the objective is still reaching Orlando in December.

As we found out when the first projected regional rankings came out Monday, by Tuesday afternoon, seven of the schools that were picked by the projection had lost, making all of us understand that nothing is etched in stone anymore.

SPOTLIGHT GAMES THIS WEEK

Even though it’s a lighter week for the marquee games, there are still some contests that people will be watching.

Check out some of these matchups that will have an impact on the post season:

Deerfield Beach at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7. This is always a tough game – and with the Raiders not able to move the ball against quality defenses this season, this is one that should be low scoring and tight all the way. The Bucks have also had problems moving the ball against quick defensive teams. Two of the best defenses you will find anywhere!

Lakeland Lake Gibson at Christopher Columbus, 6: Two programs moving in different directions. A year removed from the 6A state title game, the Braves are finding it tough as they have a number of young players. Coach Chris Merritt’s Explorers are rolling with two huge wins. Could be the big surprise this season.

North Miami Beach at South Dade, Harris, 7:30: After Tuesday night, this game may not have the luster it did before the Chargers dropped their first game of the year to rival North Miami. The Bucs are still an unknown team that is undefeated. This is till going to be a very competitive contest.

Southridge at Carol City, Traz, 7:30: Two defending state champions who have shaken off early season losses and are ready to make this a game to remember. Both programs are looking to get back to Orlando, and a good showing in this game will certainly be perfect timing – as the stretch run begins.

University School at American Heritage (Delray), 7: Another tremendous matchups between two very talented programs. The Sharks have really done well – going unbeaten – plus a Kickoff Classic victory over Nova. Well coached teams with plenty of marquee athletes.

Western at Cypress Bay, 7: While the Lightning may not be out of the race, they definitely need a win here against one of the best programs in South Florida. While the Wildcats have plenty of offensive firepower – it’;s the defense that has pitched 17 shutout quarters so far this year. Two well coached programs with a lot a stake.

Coral Gables at Booker T. Washington, Traz, 7: This is a Saturday evening game that will really be a game to watch. Both teams have been tested, but the Tornadoes have been close to knocking off three area powers – losing by 11 total points. The Cavaliers are coming off a 5OT loss to rival Miami High.

Here are some other games to keep an eye on this weekend:

THURSDAY

Coconut Creek at Hallandale, 7

Goleman at Sunset, Southridge, 3:30

Miami Country Day at Florida Christian, 7

Miami High at Killian, Tropical, 7

Piper at Monarch, 7

Somerset Silver Palms at Keys Gate Charter, Harris, 7

FRIDAY

American Heritage (Plantation) at Stranahan, South Plantation, 7

Benjamin at Westminster Academy, 7

Braddock at Coral Park, Tropical, 7:30

Coral Galdes at Taravella, Coral Springs, 7

Coral Springs at Douglas, 7

Coral Springs Charter at Pompano Beach, 7

Coral Shores at Ransom Everglades

Everglades at Plantation, PAL, 7

Fort Lauderdale at Nova, 7

Homestead at Miami Beach, Memorial, 7:30

King’s Academy at Pine Crest, 7

McArthur at West Broward, 7

Miami Central at Blanche Ely, 7

Miramar at Flanagan, 7

Hialeah at Monsignor Pace, 7:30

Hialeah-Miami Lakes at American, Milander, 7:30

Southwest Miami at Norland, Traz, 3:30

North Broward Prep at LaSalle, 7

North Miami at Palmetto, Southridge, 7:30

Northeast at Boyd Anderson, 7

Pines Charter at Boca Raton St. Andrew’s, 7

Reagan at Mourning, Ives Park, 3:30

Somerset Academy at Miami Christian, 7

South Broward at Cooper City, 7

Village Academy at International School of Broward, 7

Westminster Christian at Key West, 7:30

SATURDAY

Archbishop McCarthy at Dillard, 7

Champagnat Catholic at Edison, Traz, 3:30

Doral Academy at Miami Springs, 10:30 a.m.

Varela at Hialeah Gardens, 10 a.m.

