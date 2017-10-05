Gray Day But Will It Last Through The Weekend?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thursday started off soggy and will remain rainy likely due to a tropical wave moving in from the Bahamas.

A strong southeast breeze will lead to dangerous high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for boaters due to rough bays and hazardous marine conditions.

A Flood Watch is in place through late tonight (2 a.m. Friday) due to the heavy rain expected and the potential for flooding in spots.

Some areas may see 2 to 4 inches through tomorrow. Isolated spots could see up to 5 inches.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place until tomorrow at 2 p.m. due to the combination of onshore winds, heavy rain and higher than normal king tides that may lead to flooding along low lying areas.

Due to the cloud coverage and wet weather, highs will struggle to reach the low 80s.

Miami International Airport asked travelers to check with their airlines due to delays caused by the weather.

Tonight through tomorrow will remain unsettled due to some lingering moisture although the tropical wave will start to move away from the state. This means a potential for breezy storms with sun at times.

This weekend the winds will subside and it will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers are possible through Saturday and Sunday.

Our weather this weekend will depend on what happens with Tropical Storm Nate and where it goes. The closer Nate is to our state, the more moisture we will see that could lead to more rain. If Nate stays more to our West, then the rain chance will likely not be as high.

