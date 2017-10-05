Study: Climate Change Will Triple Turbulence On Flights

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Your flight may get a whole lot bumpier in the future thanks to climate change, according to a new study.

By 2050 to 2080, climate change may cause nearly three times as much clear-air turbulence – something pilots cannot avoid since it is invisible to the naked eye and undetectable by sensors on board, the study says.

If you’re taking a flight over the north Atlantic, their research shows you’ll likely experience about 180 percent more sever turbulence and 124 percent more light-to-moderate turbulence.

Flights over North America will experience 112 percent more severe turbulence, the study published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal says.

For flights over Europe, there’s expected to be about 160 percent more turbulence – making that euro-vacation way more bumpy.

This means more ‘potentially hospitalizing in-flight bumpiness’ due to clear-air turbulence which is one of the largest causes of weather-related incidents on planes.

While the study, does give a forecast of what may come, researchers had so far only looked at transatlantic flights that were about 39,000 feet during winter.

Despite that, the study says, they used multiple computer models that found turbulence is on the rise around the world, through the whole year and at different altitudes.

Researchers said this highlights the need to improve turbulence forecasts and flight planning to limit passenger and crew injuries.