Pediatric Associates Collecting Donations, Waiving Office Visit Costs For Hurricane Evacuees

In the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Pediatric Associates is lending its support to the youngest victims of these devastating tragedies. Pediatric Associates recognizes the need for evacuees from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands to seek medical care for their children. Therefore in addition to ongoing monetary and supply donation drives, Pediatric Associates will welcome all children displaced by Hurricane Irma/Maria into their practice for care.
Effective immediately, all Pediatric Associates locations in Florida will be available to schedule and care for those children affected. Both well and sick visits fees will be waived.
Pediatric Associates and the Pediatric Associates Foundation are currently collecting monetary donations to provide basic necessities for the children and babies who have been affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The dollars raised will be split to support those in Monroe County, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and distributed through United Way of Miami-Dade’s Operation Helping Hands. Currently, more than $3,900 has been raised.
South Floridians have the opportunity to donate supplies by dropping them at any Pediatric Associates location. The supplies will be delivered directly to Puerto Rico. Supplies needed include diapers, wipes, baby food, formula, Pedialyte, insect repellent, baby wash and baby shampoo. For a list of all Pediatric Associates locations, visit www.PediatricAssociates.com/locations.
Pediatric Associates and the Pediatric Associates Foundation recently raised $13,000 for the Texas Diaper Bank to help support the youngest victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Texas Diaper Bank continues distributing all donated items to shelters that are housing evacuees and other organizations that need diapers in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Pediatric Associates is Florida’s largest privately owned primary care pediatric practice, with more than 250 providers and 35 convenient locations extending from Jacksonville to Miami. Our facilities offer families comprehensive services, including X-ray and state certified laboratories. We are open 365 days a year with weekend, evening and holiday hours for your convenience. Our mission is to enhance the lives of all children and their families by delivering the highest quality pediatric healthcare in a compassionate and healthy environment.
Above content is provided by Pediatric Associates