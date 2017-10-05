Key Figure In Bringing Olympics To Brazil Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee was arrested on Thursday amid an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the Olympics to Rio de Janeiro last year.

Carlos Nuzman, who is also an honorary International Olympic Committee member, was held for questioning last month by Brazilian and French authorities.

They say he is a central figure in channeling $2 million dollars to Lamine Diack, a former IOC member from Senegal who helped secure votes when Rio was picked by the IOC in 2009.

Leonardo Gryner, director-general of operations for the organizing committee, was also arrested Thursday morning.

Brazilian authorities have said the behind-the-scenes dealings to win the vote amounted to a “criminal organization.”

The 75-year-old Nuzman was one of the most prominent figures in bringing the games to Rio.

