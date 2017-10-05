Rare October Harvest Moon Rises Thursday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Skywatchers are in for a treat Thursday night, if the weather cooperates.

That’s because tonight’s full moon is a rare, October Harvest moon. A Harvest Moon is a full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, which took place on Sept. 22nd.

Most Harvest Moons fall in September which is why tonight’s October version is so rare. An October Harvest Moon hasn’t taken place since 2009 and won’t happen again until 2020, according to Space.com.

Harvest Moon’s often appear redder than usual in moonrise, scientists say, because of the moon’s low angle of rise.

