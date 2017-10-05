Miami-FSU Will Stay At 3:30 PM Saturday As Scheduled

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – With Tropical Storm Nate projected for a westward shift, Saturday’s rivalry clash between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles will remain at its scheduled time from Tallahassee.
University of Miami Athletic Director Blake James confirmed this on Thursday afternoon.
The matchup had already been postponed this season. Miami and FSU were supposed to meet on September 16th, but the game was moved due to Hurricane Irma.
The Seminoles have defeated the Hurricanes in seven straight meetings. Miami enters this contest favored by a field goal and ranked 13th in the country at 3-0. Florida State is 1-2 and unranked.
Kickoff for Miami-FSU is set for 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7th at Doak Campbell Stadium. You can listen to the game on 560 WQAM.