Mayor: Hanged-Man Halloween Decoration Should Be Taken Down

SALT LAKE CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A mayor says a Halloween decoration that shows a person hanging from a tree is disturbing and he’s trying to get it removed.

Holladay Mayor Rob Dahle told the Deseret News  he’s hoping the man who displayed the dummy with a black hood in the Salt Lake City suburb will remove it himself.

Homeowner Chase Deeds said Wednesday his decoration isn’t meant to have racial overtones.

He says he loves Halloween and put a mask on the dummy immediately after some people said the decoration looked “racially motivated,” though he didn’t take it down.

Neighbor Jill Christensen says she’s horrified by the decoration that brings to mind historical lynchings at a time when racial tension is running high in the U.S.

