Man Accused Of Impersonating Miami Beach Cop Over Social Media

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police arrested a man they say was impersonating one of their own.
Ernesto Orsetti, a Miami Beach resident, is under arrest for allegedly impersonating a cop back in January.
Police say he impersonated their Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez on social media.
“The behavior here was outrageous. It threatened to damage the reputation of our superb Public Information Officer, as well as the Miami Beach Police Department brand,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates.
Officers say Orsetti’s behavior included creating a fake Twitter account, assuming Officer Rodriguez’s identity, using his photos and engaging in with local media, elected officials and the community as if he he were Rodriguez.
“We simply can’t tolerate such an impersonation, and I am glad Mr. Orsetti will now be held accountable,” said Chief Oates.
Impersonating an officer is considered a third degree felony.