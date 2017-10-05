Las Vegas Massacre Gunman Had Escape Plan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – The investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting over the weekend has reportedly uncovered evidence that gunman Stephen Paddock planned to escape rather than killing himself as officers closed in.

The motive as to why he did what he did, however, remains elusive.

“We don’t have any immediately accessible thumb prints that would indicate the shooter’s ideology or motivation,” said FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Paddock began shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino Sunday night at 10:05 p.m. and continued for 10 minutes. He said officer’s zeroed in on Paddock’s location just 12 minutes from the first shot but it was 63 minutes later when they managed to break into his hotel room and confirm that he was dead.

Lombardo added that the surveillance cameras that Paddock had set up in his room were not recording.

Fifty nine people were killed in the attack, more than 500 were injured.

Investigators are hoping the Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley can offer up some hints as to why he did it. She voluntarily flew back to the U.S. from the Philippines Tuesday night and met with the FBI for hours of questioning.

Just before the shooting, Paddock sent Danley to her native country to visit family. He also wired her money. Through her lawyer, Danley insisted she thought this was Paddock’s way of preparing her for a breakup.

“It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone,” said attorney Matthew Lombard as he read a statement by Danley.

Some, in law enforcement, remain convinced that Paddock, 64, didn’t act alone.

Lombardo said it’s hard to imagine one man, alone, could stockpile so much weaponry.

“You gotta make the assumption he had to have some help at some point,” said Lombardo.

Law enforcement says Paddock had stockpiled 47 guns since 1982 and bought 33 of them over the past year alone.

Investigators say the weekend before the shooting, Paddock had rented a high-rise condo in a building that overlooked a different music festival, though they woudn’t speculate as to why.