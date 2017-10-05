Deadline Looms For “Dreamers” To Keep Protection

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Time is running out for thousands of so-called ‘dreamers’ to re-apply for protection.
Thursday, Oct. 5th, is the deadline for young undocumented immigrants to renew their work permits.
President Donald Trump announced last month he is phasing out what’s known as DACA – or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
It has prevented 800,000 immigrants brought illegally to the US as children from being deported.
Tens of thousands of immigrants still have yet to extend their status. Those who have their renewal applications must have it in to a government office and check for $495 by the close of business today.