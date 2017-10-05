Sentencing Day For Man Convicted Of Killing Wife, Body Never Found

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It’s sentencing day for a man convicted of murdering his wife, though her body has never been found.

Vilet Torrez disappeared back in 2012. In July 2017, a jury convicted her husband, Cid Torrez, of second degree murder.

The conviction carries a prison term of anywhere from 30 years to life in prison

The jury of 6 men and 6 women found him guilty after deliberating for 8 hours over two days.

Torrez did not testify during his trial and has always maintained he’s innocent.

During deliberations, jurors reviewed pieces of evidence that included an interview Cid Torrez did and the call he made to 911.

Police and prosecutors said Torrez was enraged about his wife seeing other men after their marriage crumbled. They claim his obsession led him to secretly install spyware on her phone.

Prosecutors argued that on the morning of March 31, 2012, Vilet Torrez was returning to their Miramar townhome when Cid confronted and killed her, then buried her body in the Everglades.

Defense argued they are the checks and balances of the judicial system. They said that because Vilet’s body was never found there is no definitive proof of exactly what happened to her.

Prosecutors said they had plenty of evidence that Cid killed his wife.

Once the trial was over Vilet’s sister wrote on Facebook that a part of the case ‘will never really close until we know where my sister’s body is and we can finally bring her home.”