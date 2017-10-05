The Best Places to Watch The Dolphins When They’re on The Road

Filed Under: Bud Light Watch Parties, Sponsored

Join 560 WQAM and Bud Light at these fine establishments when the Dolphins are on the road for fun, prizes and a chance to win tickets to an upcoming Dolphins home game. Enjoy an ice-cold Bud Light while watching the games and ask your server for draft and bucket specials!

October 15 from 1-4p, Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons | Himmarshee Public House at 201 SW 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale.

October 26 from 8-11p, Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens | Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill at 1819 79th Street Causeway in North Bay Village.

November 13 from 8-11p, Dolphins @ Carolina Panthers | Sports Grill in Kendall at 9090 SW 97th Ave in Miami.

November 26 from 1-4p, Dolphins @ New England Patriots | Little Hoolies at 13135 SW 89th Place in Miami.

December 17 from 1-4p, Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills | Finnegan’s Ocean at 1344 Ocean Drive on Miami Beach.

December 24 from 1-4p, Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs | JT’s Sports Bar at 10466 Taft Street in Hollywood.

Here’s to the beer you can always count on—Bud Light. Proud friend of the Miami Dolphins. Famous Among Friends. Please drink responsibly.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch