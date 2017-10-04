Wet & Windy Wednesday Ahead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for a wet and windy Wednesday.

Morning commuters woke to slick, and dangerous, roads due to widespread showers which swept South Florida on the breeze.

We’ll continue to see stormy periods throughout the day due to a strong tropical wave over the Bahamas leading to plenty of moisture and a strong onshore flow driving in the rain off the Atlantic. Some areas including Kendall and Ft. Lauderdale have experienced tropical storm wind gusts ranging from 39 to 45 mph.

Due to the strong onshore winds, we’ll continue with a dangerous high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory due to hazardous marine conditions.

A Coastal Flood advisory has been extended until 2 a.m. Friday due to the onshore winds and the higher than normal “King Tides.” Coastal flooding will be possible around low lying areas along the coast. High tide takes place around 8 a.m. this morning and then again around 8 p.m. this evening.

Tonight into tomorrow morning we’ll see an even better chance of storms, some of which could be quite strong with gusty winds and torrential downpours.

Thursday will be wet and windy again with the tropical wave moving across our area. Friday we’ll remain unsettled with the chance for spotty storms.

The weekend will all depend on what happens with another tropical disturbance we are monitoring.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad area of low pressure located over the southwest Caribbean continue to show signs of organization. This disturbance has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two to five days.

The large disturbance should move slowly northwestward across or near the eastern portions of Nicaragua and Honduras, move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and emerge over the southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. Interests in Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan peninsula should monitor the progress of this system over the next few days.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance Wednesday afternoon, if necessary. Regardless of development, this system will likely produce heavy rain over portions of Central America during the next few days.

We are also watching a trough of low pressure located over central Cuba and extending northward into Florida straits. This trough is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms across Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the adjacent Atlantic waters. Although significant development of this system is not expected due to strong upper-level winds, brief squalls will likely produce locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds over portions of the Bahamas and the southern Florida peninsula during the next couple of days. This wave has a low chance of cyclone development.