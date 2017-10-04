Researchers At UM Miller School Of Medicine Make Zika Breakthrough

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Encouraging news in the fight against the Zika virus.
Researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have found a treatment that may be able to prevent the virus.
It’s based on antibodies of people who have already been infected by the virus.
Researchers gave monkeys these same antibodies, then tried infecting them with Zika. The antibodies were able to prevent infection.
The next step for researchers now is to see if the treatment can work in humans.