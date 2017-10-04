WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Swimming Advisory Posted For Crandon North & South, Key Biscayne Beach Club

Filed Under: Miami, Swimming Advisory

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A swimming advisory has been issued for Crandon North, Crandon South and the Key Biscayne Beach Club after beach water samples tested positive for bacteria.

The samples collected did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci, officials said Wednesday.

The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time. The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website: http://www.flhealth.gov and Select “Beach Water Quality”, from the Environmental Health Topics List.

