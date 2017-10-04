Suspect In “Killer Clown” Murder Back In South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The woman at the center of the “killer clown” murder investigation is back in South Florida.

Sheila Keen Warren was walked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Keen, 54, faces charges for the murder of Wellington mother Marlene Warren, who was shot in the face when she answered the door in 1990 by a person dressed in a clown costume delivering balloons and a bouquet of flowers.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Keen, the former wife and later mistress of the victim’s husband Michael, was a suspect early on but there was never enough evidence to charge her.

The case went cold for 27 years.

Detectives reopened it in 2014 and were able to arrest Keen after DNA evidence reportedly linked her to the crime.

Keen was arrested Tuesday, September 26th, in her Virginia home after a grand jury issued a true bill for first degree murder.

The State Attorney’s Office said in a news conference last week that the death penalty has not been ruled out for Keen. She will be arraigned Wednesday morning.