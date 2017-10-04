Shooting At Vigil Sends Four To Hospital

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were shot, a fourth person injured by a car, during a candle light vigil for a woman who was murdered last week.

The vigil, held NW 20th Avenue and NW 65th Street, was for Victoria Tutson. The 30-year-old mother of four was riding in a car with a friend when someone shot at it. Tutson, who was struck by several bullets, was taken to North Shore Hospital where she died.

Laveta Wesley said her 31-year-old son Edward Jordan was at the vigil for Tutson when a car drove by and fired on them. Jordan was hit in the side.

“I’m heartbroken because my son is laying up here in trauma, not knowing that it was, anybody could have been killed, anybody,” she said outside the hospital.

Devonte Hemans, 18, who was sitting on a porch near the vigil, was also wounded.

“I don’t feel good about that, man. Kids are supposed to be out in the open, at 8 o’clock at night people are shooting, that don’t make no sense,” said his stepfather Anthony Hemans.

“It’s senseless you know. A lot of that happens, a lot of kids die from that every year. People need to stop, that’s what they need to do, ya’ll need to stop because it don’t make no sense. Innocent people are getting killed,” said Devonte’s mother Jennifer Johnson.

The shooting at the vigil happened just blocks away from where Tutson was shot. In both cases, shots were fired by someone in a silver vehicle. Police have not said if the shootings are related.

Wesley said she wants answers.

“Yes, I really do. Why? Why? And to find out who did and why,” she said.

Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.