Las Vegas Gunman’s Girlfriend Back In The US

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) – The girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock is back in the states.

Marilou Danley arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.

Danley has been described as a ‘person of interest’ in the shooting which is now the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. It’s unclear whether Danley has agreed to be interviewed by authorities and if so when that interview will take place.

Fifty nine people were killed and more than 500 were injured after Paddock, 64, open fire on a crowd attending a country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

On Tuesday, photos from inside Paddock’s hotel room were released. Police say he fired on and off for between nine and 11 minutes. Twelve of his guns were outfitted with bump fire stocks, legal devices that enable semi-automatic guns to fire continuously as fully automatic.

Paddock also brought surveillance equipment.

“There were two cameras in the hallway so that the suspect could watch as law enforcement or security approached his room and there was another camera placed inside the hotel room door peep hole,” said Kevin McMahill an under sheriff with Clarke County.

Law enforcement sources told CBS there have been more than 100 suspicious reports of Paddock, in the days leading up to the shooting, transferring large amounts of cash overseas. Some of that money went to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was staying.

Danley’s sister, who did not wish her name to be used, said that she didn’t know what Paddock was planning.

“She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said Marilou I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines,” she said. “He sent her away. So that he can plan what he is planning without interruptions. In that sense I thank him for sparing my sister’s life. But that won’t be to compensate the 59 peoples lives.”

Investigators are also looking into whether Paddock planned an earlier attack in Las Vegas before ultimately deciding on Sunday night’s concert.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and first responders.