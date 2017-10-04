In The Recruiting Huddle: Daelen Menard – Chaminade-Madonna

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Daelen Menard

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: This is a talented young man we have watched since his days at the youth level. A student of the game who has been around the sport all of his life. Throws the ball very well – and has developed leadership qualities, which every college looks for in a quarterback. Made the move to come to Chaminade-Madonna last year – after starting his career at Monsignor Pace. Despite a few nagging injuries, he has the opportunity to impress college coaches as well as head coach Dameon Jones and his staff. This is the kind of prospect that has an opportunity to be special. Hoping to help lead this team back to the 3A state title game, but the road is long and the competition is intense.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5646399/daelen-menard

