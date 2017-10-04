Gov. Scott: ‘Florida Keys Are Open For Business’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Rick Scott wants everyone to know the Florida Keys are back open and he’s there to support them.

On Wednesday, the governor traveled to Key West, one of the places hit hard by Hurricane Irma, just days after it reopened to tourists.

“Our job is to make sure everyone comes back in droves,” said Gov. Scott. “Our jobs are tied to it. Our livelihood is tied to it.”

The governor said he’s directed ‘Visit Florida’ to start an aggressive marketing campaign to let people know that, “Key West and Florida Keys are open for business.”

Scott joined local officials who blew conch horns to show their Key West pride.

The Florida Keys officially reopened to visitors on Sunday as it continues to recover from the hurricane that hit last month.

They re-opened due to a major need to support businesses in the area that mostly rely on tourism – their number one industry.

Monroe County’s $2.7 billion tourism industry accounts for about 54 percent of county’s jobs and 60 percent of spending in the area, according to the Tourist Development Council.