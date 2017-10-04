Calls For Gun Control Measures In Wake Of Vegas Massacre Go Unanswered

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – In the wake of deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, there have been renewed calls for tougher gun control legislation.

On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers stood on the steps of Capitol Hill and called on their Republican colleagues to pass new gun legislation to prevent another shooting like the Las Vegas massacre.

“This man, he was a thief. He stole these lives, this joy, these futures. And what do our members here say? Nothing, a moment of silence. But we’re prayerful, we’re respectful, but it is no substitute for action,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, herself a victim of gun violence, said it would take courage to pass new laws.

“I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line. Now is the time to come together, be responsible,” she said.

But Republicans say with the investigation into the Las Vegas shooting still ongoing, now is not the time to debate gun control measures.

“I think it’s particularly inappropriate to politicize an event like this. It just happened within the last day and a half. Entirely premature to be discussing about legisltative solutions, if any,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

But Senator John Thune, a member of the GOP leadership team, offered Democrats a glimmer of hope.

“Bump stocks, legally converted weapons that turn semi-automatic weapons into virtually automatic weapons, that’s something that I think we’d take a look at,” said Sen. Thune.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed Tuesday that a “bump stock” or “bump fire” was found in gunman Stephen Paddock’s hotel room.

Lombardo did not specify whether one or more of the bump-stock devices were found, and wouldn’t comment on how the weapons were modified, saying the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

Pictures from inside the shooter’s suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel appears to show one of the guns had a bump stock installed.

Authorities in Las Vegas say they found 47 guns in Paddocks two homes and hotel room, all of them bought legally. He purchased 33 of them within the past year, most were rifles.