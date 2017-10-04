Heartbroken Mother Asking For Help Locating 11-Year-Old Son Missing For Nearly 2 Months

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A heartbroken California mother is reaching out to the public for help in find her 11-year-old son.

Austin Miller was visiting his father, Clay Miller, who had joint custody of him, in Weston. But Miller failed to show up at the airport on August 7th for Austin to meet back up with his mother.

“I was crying. I was hysterical and I immediately went to the airport, sheriff, and brought it to their attention,” said Austin’s mother, Michelle Granado.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been unable to contact Miller.

“All attempts to contact the father and the son have been unsuccessful. We’re actively investigating several leads right now, but we’re asking for the public’s help if they’ve seen the father, the son or the vehicle to please give us a call,” said BSO Det. Robert Rausch.

That vehicle according to BSO is a 2008 red Lexus LS460 similar to this one with Florida tag CRNU75.

Granado, who spoke with CBS4 by phone from California, said in the seven years she and Miller have had custody of Austin, the father has violated the joint custody agreement once before, but Austin was located after a few days.

But with so much time having gone by, she’s worried sick.

“It’s mentally exhausting. I’m losing sleep. It’s just not hearing from your child for over two months, not knowing his well-being, not knowing where he is. It’s very disturbing. It’s very heartbreaking,” she said.

BSO said because they had no reason to believe Austin was in danger, they did not put out an Amber alert or reach out to the media until now.

“The father has been on all accounts a great father, got him into special schools, took him to all his doctor’s appointments,” explained Rausch. “The only concerning part is that with the beginning of the school year the child hasn’t been brought to school and nobody’s seen him since then.”