2013 Yahoo Data Breach Hit All 3 Billion Users

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Do you have a Yahoo account? If so, you’ve been hacked.
What’s believed to be the largest data breach in history just got bigger.
Verizon said that it believes the hack of Yahoo back 2103 affected all of its three billion accounts.
The breach was originally revealed last December when Yahoo said about one billion accounts were affected.
Verizon purchased Yahoo in a $4.5 billion deal that closed in June.
The extent of the breach was discovered during the integration of the two firms, Verizon said, when it “obtained new intelligence,” according to CBS News.
The stolen information includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, and security questions with their answers.
Verizon said passwords in clear text, payment card data and bank information were not among the information stolen.