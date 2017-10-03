With Mariota Ailing And Dolphins Looming, Titans Add Veteran QB Weeden

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans could lock horns on Sunday with each team featuring a QB that it didn’t open training camp with.

The Titans are adding Brandon Weeden to the roster as a third quarterback with Marcus Mariota recovering from a strained hamstring.

Miami lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a season-ending knee injury one week into training camp and have been rolling with veteran Jay Cutler ever since.

The Titans announced the move Tuesday. Coach Mike Mularkey says Mariota is day to day after hurting his hamstring in a 57-14 loss to the Texans.

Matt Cassel is Mariota’s backup, and now the Titans (2-2) have someone in Weeden who has started 25 of his 34 NFL games.

The 22nd pick overall in 2012, Weeden has started for Cleveland, Dallas and Houston; the Texans released him Sept. 2 in their final cuts.

The 6-foot-3 Weeden has thrown for 6,452 yards with 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Tannehill was also selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Titans, who visit Miami (1-2) on Sunday, also waived linebacker Josh Carraway and swapped wide receiver C.J. Board onto the practice squad with cornerback Kenneth Durden released.

The Dolphins made a roster move Tuesday, placing offensive tackle Eric Smith on injured reserve and promoting cornerback/safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster.

