Suspicious Package Found Near Miami Courthouse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a suspicious package found near courthouse complex that houses the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
The item was found near the Kristi House Child Advocacy Center, across the street from the district attorney’s office.
They have closed NW 12th Avenue between NW 11th and NW 14th street. The exit ramp from State Road 836 has also been closed to traffic.
The police department’s bomb squad is checking it out.