Senate Committees Poised To Look At Storm-Related Issues In Aftermath Of Irma

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With hurricane issues expected to play a big role in the 2018 legislative session, several Senate committees will begin looking at storm-related issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The Senate and House will hold their first round of committee meetings in advance of the 2018 session, which starts in January.
According to a Senate calendar, these are the storm-related issues the committees will focus on:
- The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee will receive presentations on hurricane insurance issues.
- The Senate Communications, Energy and Public Utilities Committee will hear a presentation from electric utilities about Irma.
- The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee will receive an update about emergency rules aimed at requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to install generators that can power air-conditioning systems.
- The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a panel discussion about Irma’s impacts on the agriculture industry.
The House had not posted a full calendar on its website Tuesday morning, but a newly formed House Select Committee on Hurricane Response and Preparedness is scheduled to meet Oct. 12.