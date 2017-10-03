Royal Caribbean’s Rescue Mission To Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean is on a rescue mission to help those stranded on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The Doral based cruise line said said its Adventure of the Seas cruise ship is bringing 3,800 passengers from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who registered for the free trip with the help of their local governments. Nearly all of the people on the ship either work for the cruise line or are friends and family.

Last Thursday, thousands of people lined up at San Juan harbor to board the ship that would bring them to the U.S. mainland. It was one of the largest evacuations since Hurricane Maria slammed into the island.

After making humanitarian calls in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where it dropped off supplies, the ship is scheduled to arrive at Port Everglades on Tuesday.

The cruise line will work with airlines to make travel arrangements so the passengers can get to their homes, or those of friends or family.

Maria, which came ashore in Puerto Rico as the strongest storm to hit the island in nearly 90 years, has created a humanitarian crisis, knocking out the nation’s electric grid with drinking water in short supply and transport snarled.

After the storm, thousands tried to leave Puerto Rico, some temporarily and for others, perhaps permanently.

The island has already seen the largest percentage population drop of any U.S. state or territory since 2010 as it has struggled with a 45 percent poverty rate, crippling government debt and an unemployment rate about double the U.S. average.