President Trump To Visit Puerto Rico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island and left a trail of devastation in its wake.

President Trump is scheduled to meet with first responders and hurricane survivors. In a series of tweets over the weekend, President Trump criticized some Puerto Rican leaders for their “poor leadership,” calling critics of the federal response “politically motivated ingrates.”

While some residents welcome the president’s attention to their needs, others, like Liliana Castro, question whether it will have any impact.

“I don’t think it will make much difference whether he comes or not. If it were up to me, he can stay where he is,” said Castro.

White House officials maintain progress is being made. More than 12-thousand federal aid workers are now on the island and hospitals and airports are coming back online.

“The federal government is doing everything within our powers and capabilities to first focus on the life sustaining and life saving measures as well as on the rebuilding process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarach Huckabee Sanders.

One need that remains is drinking water. Fewer than half of residents have access to it. Some have resorted to using water from a natural spring on the northern coast.

Officials hope to restore electricity to the entire island before March.