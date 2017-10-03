Democrats Call For ‘Assault’ Weapon Ban

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/NSF) – Two Orlando lawmakers are calling for a ban on “assault-style” weapons in Florida.
Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, will outline the proposed legislation at a news conference at the Orange County Courthouse on Wednesday.
According to a news release, Stewart and Smith will point to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando last year and to the deaths of at least 59 people in a shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Smith on Tuesday filed his version of the legislation (HB 219), while Stewart filed a similar measure (SB 196) in August.
The Republican-dominated Legislature, however, has repeatedly rejected gun-control measures in the past.
A proposal sponsored by Stewart and Smith during the 2017 legislative session to ban so-called assault rifles and “large capacity” ammunition magazines was not heard in House and Senate committees.
The new legislation is filed for the 2018 session, which starts in January.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.