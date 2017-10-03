Nova Surprises The ‘Experts’ With a 4-0 Start!

When the 2017 season began, there were a number of 7A programs that were talked about as being contenders for post season play. One of those teams that wasn’t mentioned by the “experts” was Nova.
Over the past three seasons, head coach Kevin Huntley and his team have given this program a huge boost, winning the district for the first time in 20 years in 2015.
Last Thursday night, after beating district rival South Broward, this program that had been a doormat for so many years, moved to a perfect 4-0 on the season.
“We just work hard and compete,” said Huntley, a one-time University of Wisconsin standout. “It is no mistake that we have played better this season – with a very talented group of players and coaches.”
With that impressive start, the Titans join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat and Plantation as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.
