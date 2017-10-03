Jason Aldean: World Is Becoming A Place ‘I’m Afraid To Raise My Children In’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS, NV (CBSMiami) — Jason Aldean is speaking out for the first time since a gunman started shooting at a crowd while they listened to the country singer on stage.

Aldean took to social media to share his thoughts Tuesday.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another,” Aldean started wrote in part in a message.

He addressed a fear that may resonate with others who have followed other mass shootings in the U.S.

“Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in,” wrote Aldean.

Despite fear, he called for everyone to unite.

“We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now,” he wrote.

The country star, who was on stage performing when shots rang out, said his heart aches for the victims of the shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 late Sunday night. Police say it was at the hands of Stephen Paddock who was shooting at them from his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and casino.

“My heart aches for the victims and their families of this senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together,” Aldean wrote.

The singer concluded his message with the #stopthehate.

“Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas.”