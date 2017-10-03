In The Recruiting Huddle: Nick Days – North Miami

PLAYER: Nick Days

POSITION: S

SCHOOL: North Miami

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: After watching this talented prospect from the beginning of his career – at Alonzo Mourning High – there has never been any doubt how gifted he is in the defensive secondary. An extremely athletic football player who has really made an impact this season with the Pioneers, showcasing his experience and his ability to make plays. Colleges love his size and football skills. He is one of those prospects who has continued to get better by attending as many showcases as possible – and taking part in a number of offseason 7-on-7 events as well. This is one of those impressive talents who has been overlooked in the past, but no longer.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4753928/nicholas-days