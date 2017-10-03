South Florida’s Largest Home and Design Show Returns to Fort Lauderdale

From home décor to renovation and hurricane damage repair, the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show will showcase all that is needed to improve and add value to the home. South Florida’s largest home improvement expo returns to the Broward County Convention Center, from November 17-19th, 2017.

Show-goers will enjoy navigating through approximately 250 exhibitor booths and 175,000 square feet of exhibition space and find everything from the smallest items in home décor and holiday gifts, to furniture, kitchen and bathroom remodeling products, landscaping, home automation, hurricane protection, construction services and more.

“We understand that restoring and repairing a home can often be a lengthy and expensive process,” states Adam Kayce, Vice President and Show Director for Home Show Management. “Therefore, we are committed to bringing together hundreds of businesses featuring an incredible selection of products and services ranging from: furniture, hurricane impact windows and doors, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, flooring, patio design, home automation, solar and much more. Most businesses offer special prices available only at the Show. Since the holidays are approaching too, we will also focus on interior design and home décor exhibits, seminars and feature areas.”

Kayce states that companies such as Yamini Kitchens and Fortress Impact Windows and Doors are a few of the many participating businesses that pride themselves on providing quality product and customer service. Exhibitor, Happy Home Improvement represents Equinox, a louvered roof system.

The Fort Lauderdale Show also offers educational seminars and feature areas, as follows:

Celebrity Designer : Chris Lambton of DIY Network’s “Yard Crashers” will headline the show offering landscaping inspiration and advice. Lambton is a media personality and lifestyle expert based on Cape Cod, MA with his wife Peyton. Lambton appears with Peyton on HGTV’s “Going Yard” where they transform backyards, one house at a time.

Home Style 411 : Be inspired by room vignettes made exclusively for the Show and meet the Interior Designers who created them. The Show’s featured Interior Designers are: Francy Arria of Max Space Design; Veronica Brown of Klassik Designs & Events; and Daniel Lugo Ferrara of Arkimodel.

#AtHomeWithArt : An artist encounter and art showcase presented by the Weston Art Guild. Meet artists: Monica Azpura, Patricia Beltran, Becky Blackwood, Susan Gillingham, Eliane Harvey, Alexandra Jones, Magdaly Montenegro, Consuelo Mora, Lifrancis Rojas, Steve Romero, Lynda Sauls.

Seminars : Home and lifestyle improvement talks are offered throughout the weekend including: Property Tax Saving Exemptions with Broward County Property Appraiser presented by Marty Kiar; Hurricane Season 2017 presented by NBC 6 Meteorologist, Steve MacLaughlin; gardening seminars and more.

For updates on the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show, visit us online and follow @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows. Save $3.00 on full price, adult admission tickets purchased online by November 16th.

Where, When and Contact Information

Broward County Convention Center

November 17-19, 2017

Friday 3:00 – 9:30 pm

Saturday 12:00 – 9:30 pm

Sunday 12:00 – 7:30 pm

@FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows

info@homeshows.net

305.667.9299

$10.00 adult admission and $1.00, 11 and under (online and at the Box Office); Save $3.00 on adult admission when purchasing tickets online by November 16, 2017.

Above content provided by The Ft Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show.