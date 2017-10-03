Two years ago, when Nova High’s football team won a district title, it was the first time out happened in 20 years,

After last Thursday night’s 27-13 district win over South Broward, things are looking very familiar with a program that many seem to write off before the season starts, every year.

With the victory, head coach Kevin Huntley’s team is 4-0 and has once again thrust themselves right in the middle of the district race – and a strong opportunity to make the top eight 7A teams in the region. A district championship, like they accomplished two years ago, would assure them of a spot under the new playoff format.

What Huntley has been able to do with this program is amazing. Remember, this is a school where parents put their kids on a waiting list – pretty much as soon as they are born. Getting those academic/athletic strong students is never easy – but the Titans have been able to do it and compete against some of the best programs around.

Unlike many schools in South Florida, Nova does not have a pipeline of youth football prospects banging down their door. They get the student/athletes that qualify to get in the school – and then try to bring them all together as one unit.

“At many schools, their players have been competing with each other for years at the youth level,” Huntley points out. “Here that does not happen. We have kids from all over, so we have to create a chemistry.”

The success of any program is always centered around the coaching staff, and the Titans have that – with Huntley and a mix of veteran and younger coaches who have really made the difference.

In addition, the infusion of talent is always something that you have to look at. This year’s squad may have as many top-fight prospects as the school has produced in many years.

Senior Shaun Peterson is certainly a catalyst. The 6-2, 220-pound running back/linebacker is on the way to the University of South Florida. He is not only one of the best players on the team, but truly one of the elite in South Florida.

In addition to the gifted Peterson, Titan seniors include Bruce Robinson and Bryan Gooden (linebacker), defensive tackle Jonté Chance and gifted slot receiver Roger Lewis, Jr.

There are also Ryan Gainer (QB), Devontae Harris (RB), Nathan Altman (WR), Trevon Wheeler (TE), Dane Ferguson, Blaise Luna and Esau Francis (OL), Charles Lewis (DB), Bryce Gooden and Brandon Lucas (LB), and Jevon McLauren (DL).

The junior class is also promising with athletic Michael Fewquay, and Richard Allen, Antonio Clark, Kheion Bennett and Antonio Clark (DB). There is also defensive end Jamar Brown.

Offensively, there is impressive lineman Lance Hollis, who has been on the radar since his freshman season. He is joined up front by Christopher Thompson, Devin Sanders and Davon Sanders.

The sophomore class is also very talented with receiver Xavier Clarke showing plenty of promise.

Defensively, the Class of 2020 is impressive in the secondary with Jonathan Nesbit, III and Jeya’Vonte Carty.

SOUTH BROWARD BULLDOGS PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2019 – Rodney Adderly, WR/DB

2018 – Ronyson Aristilde, DT

2018 – Zaequan Baker, RB

2018 – Willie Bullock, DB

2020 – Jamaris Coleman, DE/LB

2018 – Jeremiah Coleman, RB

2019 – Allen Crawford, RB

2020 – Travis Dixon, LB/RB

2018 – Tarjarvis Edwards, WR

2018 – Trayvell Gordon, DB/P

2019 – Jermaine Hart, WR

2018 – Sean Jarrett, LB

2020 – Claude Larkins, Jr., DE

2019 – Jonathan Lewis, DB

2018 – Brian Madry, DB

2018 – Wayne Parrish, WR/DB

2020 – Jerrold Pough, DB

2018 – Felix Ramos, DB

2019 – Lequavis Saunders, OL

2018 – Tyvonn Scott, DB

2019 – T.J. Smith, QB

2018 – Davon Strickland, DL/OL

